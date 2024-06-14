Indiana GOP state convention delegates to choose nominees for lieutenant governor, attorney general

Hundreds of Indiana Republican convention delegates will gather in Indianapolis Saturday to choose the party’s nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The GOP nominee for the attorney general is already set — incumbent Todd Rokita is unopposed as he seeks a second term.

It’s the race for lieutenant governor that’s drawing attention this year. Typically, the nominee for governor chooses their running mate and convention delegates rubber stamp the pick.

But ultraconservative pastor Micah Beckwith has been running a public campaign for lieutenant governor since last year. He frames himself as a check on the establishment and was inspired to run in part due to anger over Gov. Eric Holcomb’s COVID-19 mitigation policies.

Beckwith faces off against state lawmaker Julie McGuire, who gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun named as his pick for the spot.

