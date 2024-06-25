Advocates call for governor to create commission to address worsening housing crisis

Hundreds of Indiana housing advocates are calling on the governor to create a commission to address the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

The call to action came in a letter, led by Prosperity Indiana. Senior Director of Policy and Strategy Andrew Bradley said the state’s housing issues have worsened, even as lawmakers have taken steps meant to improve it.

“There are only 34 affordable and available rental homes in Indiana for every 100 extremely low-income households,” Bradley said “And at the same time, for that population, Indiana now has the highest rate of severe housing cost burden in the entire Midwest.”

Bradley said the governor’s commission could be modeled after the Indiana Commission on Improving the Status of Children — made up of various agencies, stakeholders and lawmakers.

“We need a commission because only a governor can bring together those different state agencies and, for one thing, get them singing from the same hymnal sheet," Bradley said.

Bradley said a commission could also help identify revenue streams that can be better aligned to address the housing crisis.

