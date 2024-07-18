Enrollment, employment or enlistment? New diploma seals designed to prepare students for future

The Indiana Department of Education is working on a proposal to create graduation seals for students who want to enroll in college, start working or enlist in the military after high school. The seals won’t replace high school diplomas but can be added to them.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said the seals will let colleges, employers and recruiters know students have the skills they need for their determined path.

“This is more of a recipe than we’ve ever had,” she said. “If you view this as your dream, here’s the recipe. Here’s what you have to do in high school. Here’s what you don’t need to do in high school.”

Educators and parents have expressed concerns that the Indiana State Board of Education’s proposed changes to graduation requirements will make it harder for students to prepare for life after high school. They said students may not have the skills colleges, employers or the military are looking for.

Jenner said the new seals will solve that problem because students will know which courses to take for each seal, or pathway.

The employment seal is being developed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and business representatives across the state. Stakeholders want students to earn money while learning skills, gaining job experience and expanding their professional networks.

Jason Bearce, vice president of education and workforce development at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said employers are also interested in the enrollment seal.

“Educational attainment is a through-line irrespective of which of these three seals students choose to pursue,” he said.

READ MORE: IDOE reveals first draft of high school graduation overhaul, set to take effect 2029

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The enrollment seal is being developed by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and higher education officials. One of the goals is to prioritize rigorous high school courses that will lead to higher college completion rates.

The enlistment seal is being developed by the Indiana National Guard. Adjutant General Dan Lyles said students who choose the enlistment seal will be prepared mentally, physically and emotionally to join the military after graduation. He added that many members of the military continue their education while serving.

Students could earn more than one seal depending on which courses they take, but Jenner said higher educational attainment will be an important emphasis for all three seals.

Progress toward completing the seals is ongoing, and Jenner said anyone with questions, concerns or suggestions about the high school redesign should use IDOE’s online public comment form to leave feedback.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.