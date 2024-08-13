Spartz answers town hall questions about staff treatment and airport gun arrest

As Republican US Congresswoman Victoria Spartz runs for re-election in the 5th District, she’s appearing at a series of town halls across her district, including in Muncie on Monday night.

Spartz was surprised by some of the questions asked.

Victoria Spartz was asked about why the House Ethics Committee was looking into how she treats her staff in Congress. Rumors of toxicity in her office was an issue during Spartz’s primary fight, with challenger Chuck Goodrich releasing a campaign ad calling her the “number one worst boss in all of Congress.”

Spartz says she runs her office like she would run her own business.

“I probably feel more accountability for your money than mine,” she said. “So, I want to make sure that if I spend your money, the results are delivered. And if people are not willing to deliver results, they have plenty of other opportunities to do it. And that’s what accountability I demand for people working for my office”

Read More: 5th District Rep. Victoria Spartz reverses decision, says she will run for reelection

The former state lawmaker was also asked about her June arrest at Washington Dulles International airport for the unloaded handgun she had in a carry-on bag. She again said she didn’t remember the gun was in her bag and said it cost her a lot of money.

But, she continued,”In reality, considering our line of business and how dangerous it is, we probably should be allowed to carry them anywhere.”

Other questions were more routine, most centering around Medicare and government term limits.

Spartz also spoke about how she believes the country needs a tighter grip on its budget.

Spartz was first elected to the 5th District that covers parts of Hamilton, Delaware and Madison counties in 2020. Before that, Spartz served in the Indiana Senate.

Spartz faces Democratic challenger Deborah Pickett in November’s election.