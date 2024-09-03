Roller Dome North to continue operations while seeking buyer

The family that owns the Roller Dome North in Fort Wayne is laying out its road map ahead of a potential sale.

Jim and Marjorie Wall founded Roller Dome North 74 years ago. They passed more than a decade ago, and their wish was that the rink would continue to operate “as a service to the families of Fort Wayne.”

Their granddaughter, Julie Wall, spoke on behalf of the family Friday, and addressed some questions that have been circulating around the sale. Wall says that business has actually been pretty stable, and that the decision to sell the property boils down to “estate things within the family.”

“It is now necessary to begin to close the estate and trust, thus the decision to put the land on the market has happened,” said Wall.

Roller Dome North occupies nearly four acres of land, and real estate that large doesn’t always move quickly.

In that spirit, Wall says the lights will stay on for the foreseeable future.

“We would just like to tell you that all current bookings, parties, open skates will continue,” she said. “So please know that we’re honoring our contracts that we have, and we’d love to see you here having fun with your family.”

Roller Dome North still plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year.