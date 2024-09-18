© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

Indiana Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care capacity at statewide clinics

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published September 18, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood clinic. It is a tan brick building with the organization's logo on the outside.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Patients also have access to gender health navigators who can help update legal documents and find LGBTQ+ friendly mental health care.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky has expanded its capacity to offer gender-affirming care services in Indiana. The organization said it hopes to meet the need of transgender Hoosiers seeking care.

Gender-affirming care is health care that encompasses mental, social, medicinal and surgical care designed to treat gender dysphoria. And gender dysphoria is a clinically significant distress experienced by people whose gender assigned at birth and gender identity don’t match — though not all transgender people experience gender dysphoria.

Erik Janson is the director of gender-affirming hormone care for Planned Parenthood. He said clinics before were only able to intermittently offer services — often by sharing practitioners between locations.

“I think that the demand has been there for quite a while and folks have been struggling to find those health services,” he said.

Planned Parenthood now offers gender-affirming hormone care, hair preservation, surgery coordination and other medical transition support. Patients also have access to navigators who can help update legal documents and find LGBTQ+ friendly mental health care.

“Now we have folks trained in every clinic and people can access care, pretty much immediately. Almost to the point if they wanted to walk-in, same day, and say, ‘hey could I have an appointment?’” Janson said. “We’d probably be able to fit them in that day.”

READ MORE: What is gender-affirming care?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Janson said gender-affirming care is in a “more robust place” with better research and better educated providers.

“We don’t have a judgment, these days, around cancer provisions. But 50-60 years ago, people talked about that in hushed voices that ‘so-and-so has cancer,’” he said. “Well, we evolve with the times. And again, we know that this is life-saving care.”

Janson said gender-affirming care provides an economic benefit to Indiana.

“Being able to provide this care allows people to be their best selves and participate in society,” he said. “And that is only a strength for the state of Indiana.”

Janson also said Planned Parenthood is using the informed consent model for gender-affirming care, allowing patients to access care without a therapist's diagnosis. Care is only available to patients 18 and older.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.
Tags
IPB News
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman