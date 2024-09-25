© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Two injured when tornadoes touch down Tuesday in LaGrange, Noble counties

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 25, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT
The path of the EF1 tornado that was on the ground in Noble County in the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2024.
The path of the EF1 tornado that was on the ground in Noble County in the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2024.

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of small tornadoes within the Northern Indiana forecast area on Tuesday. Two minor injuries were reported in LaGrange County from the minor tornado there.

Preliminary storm reports indicate a trained storm spotter reported a tornado on the ground around 4:15 p.m. just northeast of Ligonier in between U.S. 6 and West Noble County Road 650 North.

Colorful image of radar data from a storm in northeast Indiana on Sept. 24, 2024
NWS
/
NWS
KIWX Radar (Radarscope) Storm Relative Velocity and Reflectivity at 4:20 pm on Sept. 24, 2024.

Damage reported in Noble County included downed trees and some debris.

Fifteen minutes later, a trained spotter reported a tornado on the ground about five and a half miles northwest of the Ligonier tornado, in an unincorporated area known as Cosperville. Damage reported there included the roof ripped off a barn.

Then, just before 5 p.m., another spotter reported a tornado struck a number of structures in the area of Oliver Lake in LaGrange County.

The weather event also brought heavy rainfall but around the region, the amounts of rain varied.

Amounts ranged from one-tenth of an inch at the Fort Wayne International Airport to more than two inches in Bluffton.

Survey teams were sent into the region to evaluate storm damage and compile additional information.

Over the weekend, another batch of weak tornadoes struck in Jay County, damaging the area's high school.
Public Safety
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
