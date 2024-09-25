Two injured when tornadoes touch down Tuesday in LaGrange, Noble counties

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of small tornadoes within the Northern Indiana forecast area on Tuesday. Two minor injuries were reported in LaGrange County from the minor tornado there.

Preliminary storm reports indicate a trained storm spotter reported a tornado on the ground around 4:15 p.m. just northeast of Ligonier in between U.S. 6 and West Noble County Road 650 North.

NWS / NWS KIWX Radar (Radarscope) Storm Relative Velocity and Reflectivity at 4:20 pm on Sept. 24, 2024.

Damage reported in Noble County included downed trees and some debris.

Fifteen minutes later, a trained spotter reported a tornado on the ground about five and a half miles northwest of the Ligonier tornado, in an unincorporated area known as Cosperville. Damage reported there included the roof ripped off a barn.

Then, just before 5 p.m., another spotter reported a tornado struck a number of structures in the area of Oliver Lake in LaGrange County.

The weather event also brought heavy rainfall but around the region, the amounts of rain varied.

Amounts ranged from one-tenth of an inch at the Fort Wayne International Airport to more than two inches in Bluffton.

Survey teams were sent into the region to evaluate storm damage and compile additional information.

Over the weekend, another batch of weak tornadoes struck in Jay County, damaging the area's high school.