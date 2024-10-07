© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Monday, Oct. 7 is the deadline to register or update your registration for 2024 election

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published October 7, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
Several yards signs, in which the center sign reads "Official Vote Center" along with hours of operation.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
IndianaVoters.com is a one-stop online site where people can register, update their registration, find their polling place, see early voting locations and hours, learn who's on their ballot and request a mail-in ballot.

Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day for Hoosiers who want to cast a ballot in next month’s election to make sure they’re registered to vote.

People have until midnight tonight to visit IndianaVoters.com to register or update their registration.

Citizen advocacy groups advise everyone to check their registration before the deadline. There are sometimes reports of voters’ information being changed without their knowledge.

At IndianaVoters.com, you can also see who’s on your ballot, find your local polling place and view the early, in-person voting hours and location in your county.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The site also allows you to request a mail-in absentee ballot, if you qualify to receive one under Indiana law. The deadline to request such a ballot is Thursday, Oct. 24.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News2024 Elections
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith