What is Indiana's role in tackling climate change? Governor candidates share their thoughts

What role should the state government play in addressing climate change? Indiana Public Broadcasting asked candidates for the upcoming governor’s race.

The Republican candidate, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), has built a reputation as one of the few Republicans in the Senate advocating for climate solutions. He created the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) four years ago.

Braun was able to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act which pays farmers and foresters that use sustainable practices on their land through carbon offsets.

“If we, as Republicans, aren’t in the conversation on the table we’re going to be on the menu through policy that we don’t like and that we always play defense against and then want the courts to overturn," Braun said.

Braun said he feels passing climate bills will be even easier with familiar faces in the Indiana Statehouse. But when asked, he didn’t have an answer for how he would further climate action outside of the legislature.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said she’d like Indiana to be part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors that aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“I think that’s good to show partnership, be exposed to resources, make sure we’re being really good partners with those around us — particularly across the world. We also don’t have a water management plan, which is impactful in what’s going on — especially with the LEAP district," she said."

The proposed LEAP industrial hub in Lebanon wants to pump water from Tippecanoe County, which has stirred up controversy there.

McCormick also mentioned the need to educate farmers about practices like no-till and have state incentives for renewable energy.

Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater said Indiana needs better environmental laws and enforcement that isn’t influenced by industry lobbyists.

“As a Libertarian, I believe in property rights and I believe that pollution violates property rights," Rainwater said.

Rainwater said big corporations that pollute citizens’ property should have to pay to clean it up as well as pay damages.

Rainwater is not sold on the idea that humans are primarily responsible for climate change, however — something scientists overwhelmingly agree on.

