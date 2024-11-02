'Wait Wait' for November 2, 2024: With Not My Job guest Brian Jordan Alvarez
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Jordan Alvarez and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Brian Babylon, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Garbage Day; Birds and Bees Getting Buzzed; A Cheesy Caper
Panel Questions
WHAT’S DAME HELEN MIRREN UP TO THIS WEEK?: We check in on the legendary actress
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about chaos on a work trip, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Brian Jordan Alvarez on Hedgehogs
Creator and star of FX on Hulu’s English Teacher, Brian Jordan Alvarez, plays our game called, “English Teacher, meet an English Creature.” Three questions about hedgehogs.
Panel Questions
A Plus One When You’re Just One; Thrills In The Office
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Gumbo Water; Bland Babies; Going For Gameboy Gold
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that we know they drink alcohol, what other vices will be revealed about animals.
