Preliminary data shows Indiana's unemployment rate above national average, up from last year

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
A sign reads "Precision Transmission, complete automotive care." Below the business' logo are the words "Busy busy help wanted."
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Indiana’s unemployment rate for October is nearly a point higher compared to the same time last year.

Indiana’s unemployment rate for October is nearly a point higher compared to the same time last year. New preliminary data shows the rate continues to rise above the national average.

In October 2023, Indiana’s unemployment rate stood at 3.6 percent. Over the past year it grew to the current rate of 4.4 percent. Some of these preliminary estimates are seasonally adjusted months — or sometimes years — after initial release. These adjustments can help us understand fluctuations in the job market.

READ MORE: Indiana's labor force participation rate increases for the third month in a row

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Total private employment in Indiana continues to grow, but so does the number of continued unemployment insurance claims.

For the week ending Oct. 26, 2024, more than 20,800 continued claims were filed — an increase of more than 400 from the previous month. In order to be considered unemployed, an individual must be at least 16 years old and actively searching for work.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
IPB News
Timoria Cunningham
