Indiana not among ten worst infant mortality rates in the country for the first time since 2019

Indiana’s infant mortality rate improved in 2023 . Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Indiana is no longer among the ten worst states.

Indiana now has the 13th highest infant mortality rate in the country, according to a CDC report published last week. This is the first time since 2019 that Indiana hasn’t been in the bottom ten states.

It’s also the first time since 2019 that Indiana saw a decrease in the infant mortality rate. The rate dropped from 7.16 deaths for every 1,000 live births in 2022 to 6.5 in 2023.

Indiana's rate is better than two of its neighboring states — Kentucky and Ohio, both of which saw increases from the previous year. Illinois also had an increase, but remained above Indiana in the rankings. Michigan was the only neighboring state that also saw a decrease.

On a national level, the rate held steady from the previous year at 5.6. There was no significant change among racial and ethnic groups. However, Black infants continue to die at the highest rate. Black infants and American Indian and Alaska Native infants die at more than double the rate of white infants.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.