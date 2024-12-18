Indiana Senate Democrats oust Taylor as leader after more harassment allegations, elect Yoder

Indiana Senate Democrats elected a new leader Wednesday, ousting Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) from the role.

The move comes after an Indianapolis Star story this week revealed three more women are accusing Taylor of sexual harassment.

The Star first reported allegations against Taylor last month, which Taylor at the time did not deny. The Senate Democratic caucus then reelected Taylor to his post of minority leader.

This week, another Star report revealed more allegations. And Taylor renounced his previous apology, denying any wrongdoing.

But the caucus voted him out of leadership, replacing him with Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington).

In a statement, the Senate Democratic caucus thanked Taylor for his “dedicated service” as minority leader and said Yoder “brings a wealth of experience and a passion for advocacy” to her new role.

