WBOI will experience a planned power outage at 6:30 a.m. Monday and again at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The broadcast and all feeds will be affected at that time. Regular programming will resume as soon as possible.

Shockwaves reverberate after Syrian official says he wants cordial ties with Israel

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Leila Fadel
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST

The governor of Damascus faces backlash after he tells NPR that he wants the U.S. to mediate cordial relations with Israel.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
