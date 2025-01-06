Some Indiana lawmakers advocate for pre-K, early learning expansion

Some Indiana lawmakers want to expand pre-K access to all children throughout the state. Early learning experts say while that would benefit Hoosier students, Indiana still has a long way to go.

House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said he wants lawmakers to approve universal pre-K during this year’s legislative session. For years, democratic lawmakers have proposed funding universal pre-K and lowering the required age to enter school from 7 to 5 years old.

“There’s so many things we could alleviate, so many problems we could alleviate if we just have a more robust pre-K program, a universal pre-K program in the state of Indiana,” he said.

Republican lawmakers have balked at those ideas. Last year, President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said they were concerned about cost and efficacy.

David Purpura, director of the Center for Early Learning at Purdue University, said pre-K has long-term benefits for children. However, Indiana’s early learning programs can only serve about 61 percent of children who are eligible.

“Indiana is one of the few states that doesn’t have a fully state-funded early childhood education program without significant restrictions,” Purpura said.

Some statewide organizations are trying to fill the gaps. Early Learning Indiana awarded 68 local organizations about $23 million in October to increase access to early learning.

Another piece of the puzzle is retaining educators at early learning facilities. Purpura said many early learning facilities struggle with staffing due to high turnover rates.

“I don’t think it really matters what else we do if we can’t address the turnover issue first,” he said.

The Indiana Department of Education announced a new apprenticeship program last fall to create a pipeline for early childhood educators. Still, Purpura said financial support from lawmakers would go a long way toward addressing barriers like low educator pay, a lack of early learning spots and affordability.

“We need to start thinking about early childhood education as basic infrastructure,” he said. “We don't ask why do roads cost so much money. We know that they're necessary for the success of our state. We need to stop asking why early childhood education costs so much money and really look at this as an investment in the success of our state.”

