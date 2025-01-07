© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
TRUDEAU RESIGNING

By Jackie Northam,
Michel Martin
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:18 AM EST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is stepping down ahead of this year's general election.He had faced mounting pressure to resign — from both allies and opponents.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
