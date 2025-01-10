© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Mike Braun to be sworn in as governor on Monday, Jan. 13

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:44 PM EST
Mike Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a blue shirt. Maureen is a White woman with dark blonde hair. She is wearing a red top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Mike Braun, with one arm wrapped around his wife Maureen, waves to a crowd of supporters at his primary election night celebration on May 7, 2024.

Mike Braun will be sworn in as the 52nd governor of Indiana Monday, while Micah Beckwith will take the oath of office as lieutenant governor and Todd Rokita as attorney general.

The ceremony will include inaugural addresses from each officeholder.

Both of Braun’s most recent predecessors — Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb — warned against complacency in their speeches.

Pence’s address included a call to action for all Hoosiers.

“If you have a job, work at it as never before,” Pence said. “If you serve the people, serve with all your heart. If you can build a business, do. If you can start a business, try.”

Holcomb’s first inaugural cast a vision for the future.

“Our harvests today might include driverless cars or pilotless barges, or stronger, more flexible metals, or breakthroughs for Alzheimer’s disease,” Holcomb said.

Indiana has been led by Republican governors for 20 years.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
