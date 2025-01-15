State lawmakers help push cannabis legalization initiative in 2025 session

A cannabis legalization coalition says moving Indiana directly to full adult legal use is the best way to ensure a regulated market that also addresses public safety concerns.

Safe & Regulated Indiana, formed last year, is launching the latest push to get Indiana to join the majority of states with at least some form of legal cannabis.

Some state lawmakers, including Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo), are part of the new coalition.

“To be clear, this is not about promoting cannabis use,” VanNatter said. “It’s about addressing the reality of its presence in our society with a responsible, conservative solution that upholds our principles of limited government, law and order, and the protection of families.”

VanNatter is authoring a bill this session that would fully legalize cannabis for adult use and establish a regulatory framework for its sale in Indiana.

Republican leaders in both the House and Senate remain unconvinced about the benefits of cannabis legalization. New Gov. Mike Braun has said he’s open to discussing medical cannabis.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.