Indiana Black Caucus said Braun's DEI order sends message that Indiana doesn't care about fairness

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST
Robin Shackleford speaks into a microphone at a lectern. Other members of the Black Caucus are on either side of her. Shackleford is a Black woman with Black hair with lighter highlights. She is wearing a green dress.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis), center, and members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus addressed Gov. Mike Braun's DEI executive order on Jan. 21, 2025.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Gov. Mike Braun’s executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion in state government sends a message that Indiana doesn’t care about fairness.

Braun’s order said DEI will be replaced with MEI — merit, excellence and innovation.

Black Caucus Chair Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said that perpetuates a false stereotype.

“That any person of color, an immigrant or first generation American, woman or member of the LGBT community hired or promoted did not get there thanks to talent, integrity or hard work, but because simply they checked a diversity box,” Harris said.

Proposed legislation, SB 235, would go further, banning DEI in state education institutions and any organization that contracts with the state.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said that risks initiatives such as addressing maternal mortality — which is significantly higher in the Black community — and goals to contract with minority- and women-owned businesses.

“In reality, do you really support a diverse state?,” Shackleford said. “Do you really support these minority groups when, behind the scenes, you’re taking away their funding?”

A 2020 disparity study of state contracts showed that minority- and women-owned businesses only received $0.71 for every dollar they would expect to receive based on their availability for that work.

Braun’s proposed budget defunds the Indiana Commission for Women and the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission. And it cuts nearly 16 percent of the budget for the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
