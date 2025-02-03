Early, in-person voting days cut in half by Indiana Republican-led bill

The number of days of early, in-person voting in Indiana would be cut in half under legislation approved by a Senate committee Monday.

Indiana counties currently offer in-person voting up to 28 days before Election Day — and SB 284 would cut it to 14.

Secretary of State Legislative Director Kegan Prentice said less than a quarter of people who vote early do so in those initial two weeks.

“We see early voting as a trade-off between voter convenience and voter awareness,” Prentice said. “Stories come out about candidates late in the cycle; new issues arise. Once that vote is cast, you can’t take it back.”

But Lake County Board of Elections Director Michelle Fajman said early, in-person voting is a valuable tool.

“And truthfully, it’s much better than mail,” Fajman said. “Mail is time-consuming for us to process. You’re running the risk of it getting back to us in time; you’re running the risk of signature discrepancy.”

Bill proponents said they’re open to requiring more early, in-person voting locations as the measure advances.

