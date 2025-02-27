Braun signs two executive orders to tackle unemployment fraud, improve work search efforts

Gov. Mike Braun signed two executive orders Thursday to reduce fraud and add new reporting requirements for Hoosiers on unemployment.

He said these executive orders are in response to Indiana's loss of millions of dollars due to fraudulent unemployment insurance claims over the past few years.

The first directs the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to verify applicant eligibility using state and federal new hire directories and other data cross-checking tools.

DWD will provide a quarterly reports of their findings to the governor until their review is complete.

It also tasks the department with investigating claims filed from a single IP address, using a similar mailing address or bank account. Braun said unemployment insurance should only be used as temporary assistance while searching for a new job.

"We also must ensure no one is taking advantage of the program," Braun said. "We want to protect the integrity of our unemployment program and the taxpayer dollars that funded by requiring greater accountability."

READ MORE: Lawmakers propose solution to help address Indiana's skilled worker shortage

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The second order directs DWD to contact jobless Hoosiers within one week to get them connected with Work One centers.

It also has DWD develop a review of its current system to help Hoosiers get reemployed by looking at other states as models and evaluating data for "common factors" that leave people unemployed for 14 weeks or longer.

That review would be submitted to the governor and Legislative Council by Nov. 30, 2025.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.