New law allows Indiana students to transfer schools for athletics

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
Students will be allowed to transfer school corporations to participate in athletics under a bill sent to Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

He signed HEA 1064 into law on May 1.

Current law prohibits students from transferring to a school district outside of where they live if the reason is primarily for athletics.

The bill also initially required schools to accept cash at sporting events, but that provision was removed in the Senate. The measure will take effect July 1.

Tags
IPB News
