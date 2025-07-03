© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Braun administration celebrates improved coordination to enforce anti-abortion laws, regulations

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Mike Braun sits at a table with a microphone in front of him. Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray sport coat over a light blue shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun issued an executive order requiring an evaluation of Indiana's enforcement of anti-abortion laws and regulations.

Gov. Mike Braun said Indiana agencies have improved coordination to better enforce Indiana’s anti-abortion laws and regulations.

A Braun executive order earlier this year required a report evaluating how those policies are implemented.

The report said there is now “executive-level” oversight of all abortion-related matters at the Indiana Department of Health. It also cited greater coordination between IDOH, the office of the attorney general and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The state health department is now creating rules that will allow it to fine hospitals and surgical centers owned by hospitals that don’t follow abortion regulations.

READ MORE: Physicians file motion to block anti-abortion group's access to terminated pregnancy reports

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The Braun administration said it is trying to release individual terminated pregnancy reports, or TPRs — but their release is tied up in a legal battle over privacy concerns.

It also said two hospitals — IU Health and Eskenazi Health — won’t file TPRs because of a HIPAA rule created last year. That rule was recently struck down in a federal court; its fate is uncertain.

IU Health and Eskenazi did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Indiana Right to Life called the report “encouraging” and said it will provide clarity to Hoosiers.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
