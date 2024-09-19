Long-time head of PBS Fort Wayne to retire

Bruce Haines, the long-time head of PBS Fort Wayne and former CEO of WBOI is retiring.

Haines is leaving PBS Fort Wayne after 17 years. During that time, he moved the station from analog to high-definition operations, secured $3.1 million in a capital campaign to upgrade all station production and operations to HD and outfit a production truck for on-location field work.

During Haines' time as president and GM of PBS Fort Wayne, the organization increased the station’s power, incorporated additional personnel to bring local content to new media platforms, and expanded the reach of its five broadcast channels and local productions through streaming services.

Haines served as CEO and general manager of WBOI for 21 years, beginning in 1987.

In a press release, PBS Fort Wayne Board of Directors Chair and City Council Administrator for the City of Fort Wayne Megan Flohr praised Haines’ long career.

“Bruce has been a tremendous leader for both PBS Fort Wayne and our community as a whole,” Flohr said. “With a 40+-year career in public broadcasting, Bruce is a seasoned professional and he has worked tirelessly to advance our mission of enriching the community through engaging content with his work in front of the camera and behind it.”

In the release, Haines said he looks forward to enjoying PBS Fort Wayne’s programming in retirement.

"Thanks to a great and talented staff, strong governance and solid community support, PBS Fort Wayne remains the only locally owned and operated full-power TV service in our area,” he said. “ It's rewarding to see the growth in the content we deliver, both locally and nationally, which serves our mission and connects in new ways with so many viewers. Serving the community through PBS Fort Wayne has been a great honor.”

PBS Fort Wayne’s board of directors will begin a formal recruitment process for his replacement later this year.