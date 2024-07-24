EACS approves $190 million in school construction projects

Two new schools and millions of dollars in renovations for existing buildings are part of a construction plan approved by the East Allen County Schools board Tuesday.

With a unanimous vote, the board greenlighted $190 million in spending that will build a new Leo Intermediate School, a new Southwick Elementary School and improve conditions at Leo Junior/Senior High School, Paul Harding Junior High School, and East Allen University.

Board vice president Ron Turpin says that while the area’s taxpayers are overburdened, the project is long overdue.

Turpin says the school corporation has not invested where it should have and the aging buildings are in bad shape.

He urges the board to figure out ways to spend the money as wisely as they can throughout the process.

The bond project will cost EACS taxpayers around 12.9 cents above their existing tax rate.