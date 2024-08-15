Purdue, IU now support a revamped high school diploma. New proposal meets admission requirements

Purdue University now approves of Indiana’s latest high school diploma draft, just weeks after sounding alarms that the state’s model fell short on academic standards.

President Mung Chiang said the department’s last draft did not meet their high school curriculum standards in math, science and social studies, among other concerns.

The Big Ten university is now joined by Indiana and other state university leaders who have shared support for the department’s latest “straightforward” draft, which embraces previous diplomas’ framework.

"We have listened like you would not believe," Education Secretary Katie Jenner said during Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting where the new plan was announced.

This latest proposal is a single diploma that closely mirrors Indiana’s Core 40. Students will be able to pursue honors diploma seals in enrollment, employment and enlistment.

There’s also an honors seal, plus work-based learning, a pre-apprenticeship program, a market-driven credential or hours of public service. Students can further their diploma through seals depending on the pathway they choose.

The future honors seal follows a model like the current honors diploma, only with more flexibility for math and science credits, among other things.

In a letter to the state Department of Education on Aug. 12, Chiang said they "deeply appreciate" updates to the diploma.

"It is excellent to see the introduction of the Honors Seal and Honors Plus Seal," Chiang said. "Thank you for the open-minded willingness to provide a broad range of choices and clearly illuminated pathways for all high school students."

Other university leaders, like those at Indiana University, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana State University and Ball State University, also penned letters with support for the proposed changes.

"This change will help to communicate more clearly the coursework high school students will need to prepare for their post-graduation plans," wrote Geoffrey Mearns, president of Ball State University.

Ivy Tech’s President Sue Ellspermann said the Indiana community college system stands ready to assist K-12 schools and students selecting their paths.

"The new diploma structure will demand significant effort and time to implement fully, and there are programming details that will need to be refined through the rulemaking process," said Ellspermann, a former lieutenant governor.

Different school organizations, including the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents and the Indiana Association of School Principals, praised the department’s plan.

IASP said seals provide a roadmap for students, but that more clarification is needed on attendance goals for the state’s employment and enlistment seals.

Education Secretary Katie Jenner said Tuesday at a press briefing that they still intend to meet the December deadline set by lawmakers in a 2023 state law. Guidance for schools on the latest diploma will be pulled together from now until the end of the year, according to the department.

The new diploma would debut with the Class of 2029, although school districts can start as early as the 2025-26 school year.

Rachel Fradette is the WFYI Statehouse education reporter.



