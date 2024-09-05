Canterbury School cuts ribbon on fine arts center

Officials at Canterbury School cut the ribbon Wednesday to open a new Fine Arts Center on its high school campus.

The center offers state-of-the-art creative spaces for several different art forms, including 2D and 3D art, music and theater.

Trevor Campbell is the director of visual arts at Canterbury. He said the school wants to encourage students to be well-rounded, per their tagline; ‘Artist, Athlete, Scholar.’

“We have kids who consider themselves mostly athletes who are in our choir or trying ceramics for the first time," Campbell said. "And pushing them to get out of their comfort zone and express themselves in different ways is really great for them.”

He said he hopes this is only the beginning of the school’s growth in the arts, as the new center opens up more possibilities for students to work, collaborate and experience art from around the world. Beginning Thursday, the gallery in the arts center will display a collection of 40 artists from Haiti.

The facility includes a black box theater, a podcast studio and a drawing and painting studio. Campbell said the new center equips students to push themselves and try new mediums. Students have already been using the space since the start of school in August.