Champion of English learners: Pike Township’s Graciela Miranda wins 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year

A Pike Township educator dedicated to working with students who is dedicated to working with English language learners was named the 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Pike High School’s Graciela Miranda was surprised with the honor Friday morning at a gym assembly.

“Mrs. Miranda takes very seriously a teacher's ability to empower students to dream big, to find their voice and to make positive change in the world around them,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner.

Miranda has been an educator for 23 years. She was recognized for her civic engagement, as well as connecting with students and families. She has been at Pike High School for 14 years, where she teaches English language learning.

Miranda was recognized for her civic engagement and ability to connect with students. As a teacher who specifically works with English language learners in 9th through 12th grade, Miranda focuses on English language acquisition and effectively communicating to best support her students.

She says that growing up as a Latina, she wished she had teachers to connect with and guide her. That’s part of why she became a teacher.

“I struggled reading, and I remember really thinking, like, I don't want that for someone else, like I want something different,” Miranda said. “But I didn't have any pathway. I didn't know people who could help me navigate into the next steps.”

Miranda was praised for her work outside the classroom, as well. She teaches in the Indianapolis Summer Learning Labs and is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis.

Her students say Miranda will always take time for them and support them. Three students, who had Miranda as a teacher their sophomore year but are now seniors, stop by her classroom every morning to say hi.

“Every time we go to her room, she's always so excited to see us,” Yarethzi Dominguez, a senior at Pike High School, said. “I think it’s just special to have someone that understands us. Like, she's not just our teacher, she's like a mother to us.”

Miranda was selected out of 65,000 teachers across the state. She will now be considered for the national Teacher of the Year award.

The Indiana Teacher of the Year program has been recognizing teachers from across the state for the last 60 years. Districts can nominate one outstanding teacher, who is then selected by a committee of state leaders, former Teachers of the Year, and educational organization leaders.

