Citilink gets $11 million to boost electric-hybrid bus fleet

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
This Citilink bus unveiled Friday was wrapped in imagery honoring Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks and drawn by local artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry. It will be in operation throughout Fort Wayne for at least two years.
FILE PHOTO: Photo provided
A Citilink bus wrapped in art by local artist Theoplis Smith III.

Citilink is getting almost $11 million from the federal government for a new electric-hybrid bus fleet.

In a statement, Citilink says the funding will allow Fort Wayne’s local transit provider to buy about 12 electric-hybrid buses, replacing the existing diesel-fueled ones. Citilink’s full fleet has about 60 buses total.

The statement says the money comes from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Authority and the bipartisan Infrastructure law that President Biden signed into law in 2021.

Officials say moving to an electric fleet like this “marks a substantial step toward a greener future for our city.”

A Citilink spokesperson says the new buses should start hitting the roads by the end of next year.
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
