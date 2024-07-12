Citilink gets $11 million to boost electric-hybrid bus fleet

Citilink is getting almost $11 million from the federal government for a new electric-hybrid bus fleet.

In a statement, Citilink says the funding will allow Fort Wayne’s local transit provider to buy about 12 electric-hybrid buses, replacing the existing diesel-fueled ones. Citilink’s full fleet has about 60 buses total.

The statement says the money comes from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Authority and the bipartisan Infrastructure law that President Biden signed into law in 2021.

Officials say moving to an electric fleet like this “marks a substantial step toward a greener future for our city.”

A Citilink spokesperson says the new buses should start hitting the roads by the end of next year.