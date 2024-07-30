Police action shooting prompts PFW closure for the day

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an apartment complex near Purdue Fort Wayne, looking for a man DeKalb County Corrections reported as a violator who had not returned to their custody.

FWPD said when officers found the man, then on the western part of PFW’s campus between Kettler Hall and the river, he had a gun and was ignoring police commands.

Officers reported shots fired and requested EMS services, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

The investigation prompted PFW officials to shut down campus on Tuesday and have faculty and staff work remotely.

FWPD, the PFW Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are all investigating this shooting. PFW officials said they expect to reopen campus on Wednesday.

It is the second fatal FWPD shooting in the past 45 days.

