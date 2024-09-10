Local election forum hears discussion from candidates down the ticket

Candidates representing local and state-wide races joined with local organizations for a “Meet the Candidates” event at the Allen County Public Library on Monday.

The Fort Wayne chapter of The Links partnered with several other local organizations to invite candidates from several races around Allen County to answer questions about their platforms, policies and credentials.

During the last panel of the night, which invited candidates for the Indiana state house, as well as U.S. House and Senate to the stage, the topics of human rights, education and women’s healthcare were repeated.

Abby Norden is running as a Democrat for Indiana House of Representatives District 81, which encompasses the northwest portion of Allen County. She said addressing the human rights Hoosiers lack will lead to further progress.

“Once we actually address the root cause of the oppression in our communities, we will be able to get to that part of having fair housing, having education, having healthcare," Norden said. "These are all forms of systems of oppression that are not new, they are a pattern and they need to be addressed in our state.”

Ella Abbott / WBOI News Abby Norden is running as a democrat to represent District 81, which encompasses the northwest portion of Allen County, in the Indiana House of Representatives.

In November, Norden will face incumbent Republican Martin Carbaugh, who was not at the panel.

Only three Republican candidates attended last night, Coroner Dr. Jon Brandenberger, Allen County Council-at-large member Ken Fries (Freeze), and Allen County Council-at-large candidate Lindsey Hammond. Organizers told the audience they invited all the candidates currently running for office.

A member of the audience asked why there were no republicans represented at the final panel. U.S. Senate democrat candidate Valerie McCray said during her time traveling the state, she hasn't run into her opponent, current U.S. District 3 Rep. Jim Banks. She said it's indicative of the type of representation he is.

"When we travel in the different areas of Indiana, we'll find different issues, and different ways of looking at issues and things that I hadn't thought of, and have those conversations," McCray said. "That's the key. I will come to you. That's my job to come and find out exactly what's going on and learn."

Other candidates who attended the forum included; Fort Wayne Community Schools district 5 board member Steve Corona and his opponent Jorge Fernandez; democrat candidate for Allen County Coroner Andrew Roberts; Allen County Council-at-large democrat candidates Nena Bailey, Kevin Hunter and Stephanie Henry; Indiana House District 83 candidate Kyle Thele and U.S. District 3 democrat candidate Kylie Adolph.