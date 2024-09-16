Community activist group appeals Indiana Tax Court ruling on jail funding

Groundbreaking for the new Allen County Jail has been delayed again.

After the Indiana Tax Court upheld the Department of Local Government Finance’s (DLGF) approval of the Allen County Commissioners’ plan to use the historic Allen County Courthouse as collateral for a construction bond to help fund building the new jail, court records showed the group Allen County Against the Jail filed a near-immediate appeal.

Building a new $300 million county jail was the Allen County Commissioners accepted long-term solution to a federal court order to address unconstitutional conditions at the current Allen County Jail in downtown Fort Wayne such as overcrowding and aging infrastructure.

To help fund building the new jail, the commissioners planned to get a bond from the Building Corporation, using the historic Allen County Courthouse as collateral in a sale/leaseback transaction.

Even though the Indiana DLGF approved that plan, the Allen County Residents Against the Jail did not believe the commissioners had legal authority to use the historic county building as collateral and filed suit in March to stop them from implementing the plan.

That case lasted through the summer, delaying the start of construction on the new jail for months.

On Friday, the Indiana Tax Court upheld the DLGF’s approval and said the commissioners could use the courthouse as collateral for a bond in the manner laid out in the funding plan.

The activist group disagreed and appealed that ruling less than a day later, according to court documents.

Friday also saw a status report deadline in the federal case that led the Allen County Commissioners to plan building a new jail.

In its report, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), representing the plaintiffs in the case, noted the jail inmate population had consistently dropped over the summer. The ACLU said the population went from a daily average of almost 740 inmates in June to an average of a little more than 647 inmates in September.

In July, after the Indiana Tax Court ruled the lawsuit challenging the jail funding plan could move forward, the ACLU said it was contemplating filing for a prisoner release order.

However, because of that population decrease, the ACLU said in its Friday status report that pursuing a prisoner release order would not be appropriate.

The ACLU did point out in its status report that the average daily population of 647 in September was still above the federal court order’s mandate of 622 or less and said that if the Indiana Tax Court did not rule in the county’s favor soon, like it did Friday, or if the jail population were to spike again, the group would pursue a prisoner release order.

The ACLU has not yet responded to this appeal of the Indiana Tax Court’s ruling.

The Allen County Commissioners said they cannot move forward with construction as long as collateral for the bond was in litigation.