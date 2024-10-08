Fort Wayne installs two new EV charging stations on southeast side

The City of Fort Wayne announced it has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in the city’s southeast quadrant.

The city's Public Works Division announced Tuesday that it had installed two EV charging stations on the city’s southeast side, one on McKinnie Avenue near Three Fountain Apartments and the other near the McKinnie Avenue and Anthony Boulevard intersection at McKinnie Commons, according to a press release.

Those are the fourth and fifth EV stations in the southeast quadrant. One is at the Renaissance YMCA, and two others are at McMillen Park.

In all, Fort Wayne has installed 36 EV stations at 17 different locations across the city. They are all located at various public and private properties.

In addition to McKinnie Avenue, the EV stations are at the following locations:

Allen County Public Library

Berry Street

Civic Center Garage

Clyde Theatre

Indiana Tech

Foster Park

Jefferson Pointe

McKinnie Commons

McMillen Park

Meijer - Dupont Road

Meijer - Lima Road

Meijer- Maysville Road

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Renaissance YMCA

Skyline Garage

Wayne Street

This effort all came as the Biden Administration pushes for increased EV use.

According to a White House press release, as of January of this year, the United States was on track to deploy 500,000 charging stations across the country by 2026.

Installing the stations in the city’s southeast quadrant continued Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker’s efforts to invest more in the city’s southeast side.

All of the city’s charging stations are open to public use.