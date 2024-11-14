© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
ACPL project clears Allen County Council funding hurdle

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:03 PM EST
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News

The Allen County Council approved the tax bond for the first phase of the Allen County Public Library’s master facilities plan.

The vote passed 5 to 2 on Tuesday, according to a release from the ACPL.

The $37 million tax bond will fund modernization to several branches which will include accessibility upgrades and technology enhancements. The 34-year-old Aboite branch will be rebuilt, and the current facility sold.

Before the projects can begin, the bond expenditures must next be approved by the Fort Wayne City Council.

The $37 million will be combined with $20 million from the ACPL reserve. The tax impact for a home with an assessed value of $150,000 will be just under $11 a year.

Library officials reported strong community support for the project, including polling that showed roughly 87 percent of taxpayers would support an increase if it meant an investment in the library.

More than 6,000 signatures of support were collected prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
