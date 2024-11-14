ACPL project clears Allen County Council funding hurdle

The Allen County Council approved the tax bond for the first phase of the Allen County Public Library’s master facilities plan.

The vote passed 5 to 2 on Tuesday, according to a release from the ACPL.

The $37 million tax bond will fund modernization to several branches which will include accessibility upgrades and technology enhancements. The 34-year-old Aboite branch will be rebuilt, and the current facility sold.

Before the projects can begin, the bond expenditures must next be approved by the Fort Wayne City Council.

The $37 million will be combined with $20 million from the ACPL reserve. The tax impact for a home with an assessed value of $150,000 will be just under $11 a year.

Library officials reported strong community support for the project, including polling that showed roughly 87 percent of taxpayers would support an increase if it meant an investment in the library.

More than 6,000 signatures of support were collected prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

