Rebecca Green / WBOI News A young woman waves a Mexican flag as she passes a pro-immigration protest on the Allen County Courthouse Green Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2025.

President Donald Trump ordered increased deportation activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents around the country within hours of taking office.

Immigrants make up 6.8% of the population in Allen County are now coping with the fear of deportation and family separation, whether here with documentation or not.

WBOI’s Ella Abbott spoke with several immigrants in Fort Wayne who are feeling those effects.