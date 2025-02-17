© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Despite cold, protestors join national movement downtown

89.1 WBOI
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST
A woman is holding a black sign with colorful letters reading "Where law ends, tyranny begins."
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Despite the cold weather on Presidents Day, a handful of protestors lined Clinton Street and the Allen County Courthouse Green in opposition to President Donald Trump and the actions of billionaire Elon Musk.

A nationwide movement of protests today/Monday targeting Elon Musk and President Donald Trump found its way to Fort Wayne.

Those holding signs drew loud honks and hollers of support from traffic heading south on Clinton Street.

Some signs railed against the work of billionaire Musk and his Department of Governmental Efficiency or DOGE despite being neither confirmed by the Senate nor created by Congress.

Others pointed to Trump’s felony convictions and concerns over his administration’s adherence to Project 2025, a plan developed by the right-wing Christian Heritage Foundation.

A woman named Leah holds her protest sign reading "We will not vanish without a fight" on Presidents Day in downtown Fort Wayne.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
A woman named Leah holds her protest sign on Presidents Day in downtown Fort Wayne.

Leah, a protester at the courthouse, held a sign quoting the 1996 movie Independence Day.

“My favorite part is that we will not go quietly into the night. We will not go without a fight," she said. "And I think the world in our country needs to know that we're not just going to sit by passively and we're gonna, no, keep fighting.”

The protest happened despite temperatures during the rally being in the low teens and below zero windchill.
