Despite cold, protestors join national movement downtown

A nationwide movement of protests today/Monday targeting Elon Musk and President Donald Trump found its way to Fort Wayne.

Those holding signs drew loud honks and hollers of support from traffic heading south on Clinton Street.

Some signs railed against the work of billionaire Musk and his Department of Governmental Efficiency or DOGE despite being neither confirmed by the Senate nor created by Congress.

Others pointed to Trump’s felony convictions and concerns over his administration’s adherence to Project 2025, a plan developed by the right-wing Christian Heritage Foundation.

Rebecca Green / WBOI News A woman named Leah holds her protest sign on Presidents Day in downtown Fort Wayne.

Leah, a protester at the courthouse, held a sign quoting the 1996 movie Independence Day.

“My favorite part is that we will not go quietly into the night. We will not go without a fight," she said. "And I think the world in our country needs to know that we're not just going to sit by passively and we're gonna, no, keep fighting.”

The protest happened despite temperatures during the rally being in the low teens and below zero windchill.