Allen County Dems elect new party chair, reorganize leadership

The Allen County Democratic Party elected a new chair at the party’s reorganizing meeting over the weekend.

With 120 out of 128 precinct and vice chair votes, ACDP executive director Chad Wierzbinski won the vote for chair of the party. Wierzbinski has been the executive director for the last three years, helping lead fundraising and organizing efforts.

Weirzbinski beat out three other candidates for the position; Jorge Fernandez, Dawn Fritts and Cody Sharpe. Former ACDP chairman Derek Camp announced in December he wouldn’t be seeking reelection. In January, he announced he would be running for the Indiana Democratic Party chair.

In a statement following the meeting, Wierzbinski thanked Camp for his leadership over the last four years and for “providing a strong party foundation for us to continue to build on in Allen County.”

Other newly elected officials include Tamesha Fikes for vice chair and Kourtney Teegardin for treasurer. Secretary Chris Brinneman was reelected.