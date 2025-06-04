Plymouth Congressional pastors announce hunger strike for Gaza

Two pastors from Plymouth Congressional Church today announced their intent to go on a hunger strike in response to a blockage of aid getting into Gaza.

Rev. Timothy Murphy and Rev. Sara Ofner-Seals will participate in a fast, with Ofner-Seals' being 40 days and Murphy’s being an indefinite strike until aid is allowed back into Gaza.

Murphy said he’s been contacting elected officials requesting pressure on Israel to allow full humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“I felt that I needed to add my, admittedly small, witness with an indefinite hunger strike which started on Sunday, June 1," he said.

Ofner-Seals is taking part in the 40 day Fast for Gaza organized by Veterans for Peace, a national hunger strike that began on May 22. She’s consuming only 250 calories a day, the average intake of those in Gaza at this time, according to a study done by Oxfam.

“For the people of Gaza, who are starving, who have been starving for months now, the urgency outweighs the concerns I might have about myself," Ofner-Seals said.

While some aid has been allowed into Gaza, much of it is stuck in warehouses at border crossings and likely to spoil before making it into the strip.

We should disclose, Plymouth Congressional Church is a financial supporter of WBOI.