Allen County Health Department officials urge caution, vaccinations as respiratory viruses on the rise at holidays

The Allen County Health Department is warning area residents about an increase in respiratory viruses ahead of the holidays.

Cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV are rising, and officials say the best defense is vaccination.

Influenza cases are rising across the state, with at least one death reported. RSV typically peaks in December through mid-February, according to the Department of Health.

According to a release, through Wednesday, the Allen County Department of Health reported 372 new cases of COVID-19 this month. There were 262 cases in October and 370 cases in November.

Allen County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein {Goot-wine} says that immunizations are available from doctors, pharmacies, or at the Department of Health.

Other ways to slow the spread of the viruses is to wash your hands, cover your cough, and stay home or away from others if you are sick.

Vaccinations reduce the risk of severe outcomes from these diseases, which could include hospitalization or death.