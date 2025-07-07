Neighborhood Health opens wrap-around clinic on Fort Wayne's Southeast side

Neighborhood Health’s Oxford Clinic opened Monday, fulfilling the next step in bringing affordable healthcare to Southeast Fort Wayne.

The clinic occupies the former L.C. Ward building, which was transferred from Fort Wayne Community Schools to Neighborhood Health for $10 in 2021.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Rohli Booker represents the district where the new clinic sits – and in 2021 she was on the school board when it decided to hand the building over. She said when FWCS initially announced plans to demolish the building, she immediately heard from residents who didn’t want another empty lot in the area.

“And to see this, nearly five years later, is incredible," Booker said. "It’s an incredible value to our community, it meets a need and I think the community is pleased.”

Following a successful capital campaign and $20 million renovation, the Oxford Clinic now offers primary care, prenatal care and behavioral health services in one building. At the end of the month, the building will also host dental services.

Neighborhood Health offers a sliding fee scale to ensure affordability and is open to all patients, regardless of insurance status.