Neighborhood Health opens wrap-around clinic on Fort Wayne's Southeast side

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:49 PM EDT
Neighborhood Health received the old L.C. Ward building where Oxford Clinic is now situated from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2021.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Neighborhood Health received the old L.C. Ward building where Oxford Clinic is now situated from Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2021.

Neighborhood Health’s Oxford Clinic opened Monday, fulfilling the next step in bringing affordable healthcare to Southeast Fort Wayne.

The clinic occupies the former L.C. Ward building, which was transferred from Fort Wayne Community Schools to Neighborhood Health for $10 in 2021.

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Rohli Booker represents the district where the new clinic sits – and in 2021 she was on the school board when it decided to hand the building over. She said when FWCS initially announced plans to demolish the building, she immediately heard from residents who didn’t want another empty lot in the area.

“And to see this, nearly five years later, is incredible," Booker said. "It’s an incredible value to our community, it meets a need and I think the community is pleased.”

Following a successful capital campaign and $20 million renovation, the Oxford Clinic now offers primary care, prenatal care and behavioral health services in one building. At the end of the month, the building will also host dental services.

Neighborhood Health offers a sliding fee scale to ensure affordability and is open to all patients, regardless of insurance status.

A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
A look at the inside of the new Oxford Clinic in Southeast Fort Wayne.
Health & Science Neighborhood Health ClinicSoutheast Fort Waynehealth care accessAffordable Health Care
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
