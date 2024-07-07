WBOI News
News from Across Northeast Indiana
Groups came together via the Community Foundation and Indiana 2-1-1 to discuss how to increase community awareness of housing, utility and food resources.
National News from NPR
Statewide Stories
-
Indiana’s unemployment rate has gradually increased to 3.7 percent over the last six months, according to preliminary data.
-
Indiana is cleared to go “from planning to action” in connecting Hoosiers with affordable high-speed internet under a federal program.
-
Marian University's Innovation Through Engineering Camp for high school students is meant to increase diversity in engineering and encourage students to learn more about industries with a high demand for engineers.
-
Indiana officials will soon close the books on the state’s 2024 fiscal year, which officially ended June 30, and the state headed into that final month on track to meet budget expectations.
-
How much carbon do differet regions in Indiana emit? One of our audience members was curious.