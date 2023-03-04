© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.
News

Indiana State Police trooper dies in line of duty Friday

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published March 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST
Trooper Bailey
Photo provided
/
Indiana State Police
ISP Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was killed Friday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Marion man fleeing police on I-69.

Around 4:30 p.m., Bailey was working on I-69 in the area of mile marker 326 south of Auburn, assisting other troopers with a traffic backup due to the weather-related crashes on the highway.

According to a press release, Bailey attempted to end a police pursuit heading that direction by deploying "stop sticks"—devices designed to puncture the tires of vehicles when they drive over them.

He was struck by the vehicle, driven by Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, from Marion, and suffered critical injuries. Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to the release.

Bailey was a 15-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

Sands was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing the death of law enforcement, a Level II felony.

Tags
News local newsIndiana State PoliceMaster Trooper James Bailey
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green