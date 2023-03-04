Indiana State Police trooper dies in line of duty Friday

Indiana State Police Master Trooper James R. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was killed Friday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a Marion man fleeing police on I-69.

Around 4:30 p.m., Bailey was working on I-69 in the area of mile marker 326 south of Auburn, assisting other troopers with a traffic backup due to the weather-related crashes on the highway.

According to a press release, Bailey attempted to end a police pursuit heading that direction by deploying "stop sticks"—devices designed to puncture the tires of vehicles when they drive over them.

He was struck by the vehicle, driven by Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, from Marion, and suffered critical injuries. Emergency medical care was administered at the scene and Bailey was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to the release.

Bailey was a 15-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

Sands was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement causing the death of law enforcement, a Level II felony.

