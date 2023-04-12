Fort Wayne investing millions into City Utilities and Public Works

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the city’s Public Works Division are investing more than 48 million dollars in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this construction season.

Officials say that record investment is going to projects like sidewalk repair, ADA curb ramp updates and completely replacing Webster Street from Paulding Road to Lenox Avenue and Harrison Street from Fairfax Avenue to Pettit Avenue.

In a press release Wednesday, officials broke down the investment to the projects below:

Neighborhood infrastructure:

$300,000 - sidewalk repairs

$1.3 million - miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work

$400K - trip hazard elimination & leveling

$500K - ADA curb ramp packages

$150K - guardrail and attenuator repairs

one major arterial widening project

two arterial rehab projects

seven neighborhood street rehab projects

28 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)

nine miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing

three bridge rehab/replacement projects

four brick alley/street repair projects

21 concrete alley replacements

two new sidewalk construction projects

three new trail projects

13 traffic projects

seven miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions

26 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage

Henry says this spending is crucial because “investing in neighborhood infrastructure is critical to Fort Wayne's current and future success."

Wednesday’s record public works investment announcement came two days after the Henry administration and the utilities division announced a record $135 million investment to make water, sewer and storm water improvements in Fort Wayne neighborhoods throughout this year.

