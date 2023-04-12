Fort Wayne investing millions into City Utilities and Public Works
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the city’s Public Works Division are investing more than 48 million dollars in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this construction season.
Officials say that record investment is going to projects like sidewalk repair, ADA curb ramp updates and completely replacing Webster Street from Paulding Road to Lenox Avenue and Harrison Street from Fairfax Avenue to Pettit Avenue.
In a press release Wednesday, officials broke down the investment to the projects below:
Neighborhood infrastructure:
- $300,000 - sidewalk repairs
- $1.3 million - miscellaneous concrete repairs, including in-house work
- $400K - trip hazard elimination & leveling
- $500K - ADA curb ramp packages
- $150K - guardrail and attenuator repairs
- one major arterial widening project
- two arterial rehab projects
- seven neighborhood street rehab projects
- 28 miles of contracted asphalt resurfacing (includes several multi-lane arterials)
- nine miles of asphalt in-house resurfacing
- three bridge rehab/replacement projects
- four brick alley/street repair projects
- 21 concrete alley replacements
- two new sidewalk construction projects
- three new trail projects
- 13 traffic projects
- seven miles of chip and seal to asphalt conversions
- 26 projects in study, design, permitting or land acquisition stage
Henry says this spending is crucial because “investing in neighborhood infrastructure is critical to Fort Wayne's current and future success."
Wednesday’s record public works investment announcement came two days after the Henry administration and the utilities division announced a record $135 million investment to make water, sewer and storm water improvements in Fort Wayne neighborhoods throughout this year.