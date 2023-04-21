Fort Wayne leadership announces first phase of sustainability plan

The City of Fort Wayne announced the first stage in its Sustaining Fort Wayne initiative Friday at Promenade Park.

Mayor Tom Henry, along with other city leaders involved in the sustainability plans, spoke to the necessity of a sustainability plan for the city.

“We’ll be conducting public meetings in the near future and ask all segments of our community to get involved as they possibly can," Henry said.

The plan has come off of a scientific study showing that residents in Fort Wayne are aware of climate change and that city departments are already mitigating, adapting and showing resilience to climate change.

Some steps in the first phase include converting traffic signals to LED lights, building more trails and working with local restaurants to collect grease waste and convert it to power at the sewage plant.

City administration will also be asking City Council to approve $250,000 in funding.