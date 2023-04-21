© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fort Wayne leadership announces first phase of sustainability plan

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
IMG-4656.jpg
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry unveiled the city's new sustainability initiative Friday.

The City of Fort Wayne announced the first stage in its Sustaining Fort Wayne initiative Friday at Promenade Park.

Mayor Tom Henry, along with other city leaders involved in the sustainability plans, spoke to the necessity of a sustainability plan for the city.

“We’ll be conducting public meetings in the near future and ask all segments of our community to get involved as they possibly can," Henry said.

The plan has come off of a scientific study showing that residents in Fort Wayne are aware of climate change and that city departments are already mitigating, adapting and showing resilience to climate change.

Some steps in the first phase include converting traffic signals to LED lights, building more trails and working with local restaurants to collect grease waste and convert it to power at the sewage plant.

City administration will also be asking City Council to approve $250,000 in funding.

Tags
News local newsSustainabilityclimate changeFort WayneMayor Tom HenryCity of Fort Wayne
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott