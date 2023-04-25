© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Pedestrian death ruled an accident in patrol vehicle crash, investigation continues

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
CPP_63b1165d837cbfd632c14f4cac76b913-HenryNajdeskiCropped-min.jpg
Website of Barrett McNagny
Henry Najdeski was a partner at Barrett McNagny.

The Allen County Coroner has declared the death of 52-year-old Henry Najdeski an accident, due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Najdeksi died over the weekend from injuries sustained when he was struck by a Fort Wayne Police vehicle while crossing East Main Street around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Sgt. Joshua Hartup was moving at a slow rate of speed while turning left onto Main Street from South Calhoun Street.

Najdeski was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the incident is under investigation by the Indiana State Police alongside the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Hartup remains on duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to city records, Hartup joined the department in 1999, has received numerous awards for excellence, and was promoted to sergeant in 2020.

He has been disciplined four times over his career for accidents while driving his police vehicle, one of which resulted in a suspension.

Najdeksi was a partner at Barrett McNagny, handling corporate, business, and real estate law.

