Carroll Elementary applied skills students beat principal in paper airplane race

Applied Skills students at Carroll Elementary School competed against their principal in a paper airplane competition on Thursday.

Carroll Principal Robby Goodman, who joined the school at the beginning of the year, came up with the idea as a way to build connections with the students.

“And I heard that they had been really into paper airplanes," he said. "So, (I) came in, challenged them a couple days ago. So, if they could beat me, if one of them could beat me then we would do prices.”

After making their paper airplanes, students gathered in the hallway outside their classrooms to throw them from one end to the other, trying to beat Goodman’s throw.

Several students succeeded and Goodman handed out prizes of balsa wood airplanes the students could decorate and assemble.