With state help, Fort Wayne to invest record $70 million to neighborhoods in 2023

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced his administration is putting more money into neighborhood infrastructure projects. That’s because the State of Indiana is giving more money to the City of Fort Wayne than originally expected.

The state is sending Fort Wayne more than $22.5 million, a larger amount than in previous years, allowing for a record 70-million-dollar investment in city neighborhoods.

In a statement, Henry’s administration said it plans to use that money for improvements to the following aspects:

Improvements to parks

- Community development initiatives

- Energy and the environment

- Enhancing quality of life opportunities

- Strengthening neighborhoods

- Continuing Fort Wayne's positive momentum

Henry said the money will make a lasting difference to the city.

He said he will work with the Fort Wayne City Council to move the plans forward.