© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.
News

With state help, Fort Wayne to invest record $70 million to neighborhoods in 2023

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published May 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
City Parks like Franke Park are part of several improvement projects the City of Fort Wayne is putting a record $70 million towards.
Tony Sandleben
/
Tony Sandleben
City Parks like Franke Park are part of several improvement projects the City of Fort Wayne is putting a record $70 million towards.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced his administration is putting more money into neighborhood infrastructure projects. That’s because the State of Indiana is giving more money to the City of Fort Wayne than originally expected.

The state is sending Fort Wayne more than $22.5 million, a larger amount than in previous years, allowing for a record 70-million-dollar investment in city neighborhoods.

In a statement, Henry’s administration said it plans to use that money for improvements to the following aspects:

Improvements to parks
- Community development initiatives
- Energy and the environment
- Enhancing quality of life opportunities
- Strengthening neighborhoods
- Continuing Fort Wayne's positive momentum

Henry said the money will make a lasting difference to the city.

He said he will work with the Fort Wayne City Council to move the plans forward.

Tags
News local news
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
See stories by Tony Sandleben