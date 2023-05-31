© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Dyer Family Foundation awards second annual Black-Owned Business grants

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
Amber Tinsley (center), owner of A&J Optical, accepts her grant check from the Dyer Family Foundation on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Amber Tinsley (center), owner of A&J Optical, accepts her grant check from the Dyer Family Foundation on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Dyer Family Foundation announced its second round of grant recipients from the Dyer Grant Program for Black-Owned Businesses on Friday.

Members of the selection committee congratulated the recipients and gave them their checks in person, from the $202,000 being used to support small for-profit Black-owned businesses.

Amber Tinsley owns A&J Optical, and received one of the grants. She says the money will help take her to the next level of her three-phase business plan.

Tinsley says many adolescents need glasses, but don’t wear them because of the lack of frame options.

“My goal is to have a lot for them to choose from to be able to wear those frames. With this grant, I’m going to be able to offer them a better selection of frames to choose from.”

Eighteen business owners received the grants, which ranged from $3,000 to $25,000, depending on which each recipient applied for. This is the second year these grants have been awarded.

Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
