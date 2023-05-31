Dyer Family Foundation awards second annual Black-Owned Business grants

The Dyer Family Foundation announced its second round of grant recipients from the Dyer Grant Program for Black-Owned Businesses on Friday.

Members of the selection committee congratulated the recipients and gave them their checks in person, from the $202,000 being used to support small for-profit Black-owned businesses.

Amber Tinsley owns A&J Optical, and received one of the grants. She says the money will help take her to the next level of her three-phase business plan.

Tinsley says many adolescents need glasses, but don’t wear them because of the lack of frame options.

“My goal is to have a lot for them to choose from to be able to wear those frames. With this grant, I’m going to be able to offer them a better selection of frames to choose from.”

Eighteen business owners received the grants, which ranged from $3,000 to $25,000, depending on which each recipient applied for. This is the second year these grants have been awarded.