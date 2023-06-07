General Motors Assembly Fort Wayne celebrates 10 millionth truck sale

On Wednesday, General Motors Assembly Fort Wayne (AFW) celebrated its ten millionth truck produced and sold.

The plant opened 37 years ago and as part of the celebration, officials and staff displayed both the ten millionth and first trucks the plant produced and sold.

Wilbur Veach of Lafayette bought the vehicle and was recognized by officials at the celebration at the plant Wednesday morning. He said he bought the truck custom-ordered for his son.

“He’ll drive the wheels off of it,” Beach said. “His 21 (GMC Denali) has got 49,000 (miles) on it right now.”

The ten millionth truck was a white 2023 GMC Denali with cooled and heated leather seats. Veach said he jokingly texted with his son during the ceremony that he can’t have the truck because he was keeping it for himself. Veach did say the significance of the milestone was not lost on him.

“It’s awesome. It’s really really awesome from the first truck to the ten millionth truck. It’s just unbelievable,” Veach said.

Rich LeTourneau is the United Auto Workers (UAW) Shop Chairman at AFW. He said ten million trucks in 37 years is “only something AFW can do.”

“Those numbers secure our jobs for future product allocation,” LeTourneau said. “Thanks to you guys, we’re still here.”

LeTourneau said AFW produces trucks at a faster rate than any other General Motors plant in the country. He said the 10 millionth truck milestone secures jobs and creates the opportunity for expansion and more jobs.

Officials on Wednesday hinted at such expansion. LeTourneau said “we’ll know a lot more on Monday.”

