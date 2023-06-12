General Motors announces $632 million investment in Fort Wayne Assembly plant

General Motors is investing $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly Plant, primarily for the full production of Electric Vehicles or EV trucks.

Assistant Plant Director Cherry Weiland said the money will ease worry by having the plant continue to produce internal combustion engine, or ICE, trucks while preparing to more widely produce EV trucks.

“Whenever we turn over to a new vehicle, we have to do different tooling to build that vehicle," Weiland said. "So, most of it will go into the tooling. We have current building available after our last expansion that makes us much more flexible and able to turn quicker. So, the majority will be in tooling.”

This announcement came less than a week after the plant celebrated producing and selling its 10-millionth truck in 37 years. Officials said that pace makes the plant the fastest-working GM plant in the country.

In a statement, the Indiana Economic Development Alliance says the investment will “support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.”

Since 2013, GM has invested more than $2 billion in Indiana manufacturing.

