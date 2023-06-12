© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.
News

General Motors announces $632 million investment in Fort Wayne Assembly plant

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published June 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Staff and officials celebrate General Motors announcement of $632 million investment in the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.
Tony Sandleben
/
Staff and officials celebrate General Motors announcement of $632 million investment in the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

General Motors is investing $632 million in its Fort Wayne Assembly Plant, primarily for the full production of Electric Vehicles or EV trucks.

Assistant Plant Director Cherry Weiland said the money will ease worry by having the plant continue to produce internal combustion engine, or ICE, trucks while preparing to more widely produce EV trucks.

“Whenever we turn over to a new vehicle, we have to do different tooling to build that vehicle," Weiland said. "So, most of it will go into the tooling. We have current building available after our last expansion that makes us much more flexible and able to turn quicker. So, the majority will be in tooling.”

This announcement came less than a week after the plant celebrated producing and selling its 10-millionth truck in 37 years. Officials said that pace makes the plant the fastest-working GM plant in the country.

In a statement, the Indiana Economic Development Alliance says the investment will “support new conveyors, tooling and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas.”

Since 2013, GM has invested more than $2 billion in Indiana manufacturing.

local news Fort Wayne GM plant electric vehicles GM
Tony Sandleben
Tony Sandleben joined the WBOI News team in September of 2022.
See stories by Tony Sandleben